Shreveport woman found guilty of causing wreck that killed Gretna poet/counselor

She is scheduled to return to court for sentencing Nov. 28
Caddo Parish Courthouse
Caddo Parish Courthouse
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport woman faces five to 30 years in prison for causing a three-vehicle crash that took the life of a poet and youth counselor from south Louisiana.

A three-woman, three-man jury in Caddo District Judge Chris Victory’s courtroom unanimously found 43-year-old Angella Marshall guilty of vehicular homicide Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Caddo district attorney’s office reports.

The wreck occurred on Oct. 10 at West College Street at Jewella Avenue in Shreveport. Lenard Pierce, 64, of Gretna, was pinned in his vehicle and died at the scene.

Marshall posted a blood-alcohol level of 0.184 after the wreck. She is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on Nov. 28.

