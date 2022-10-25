St. Mary’s Tigers seek 2nd district title in 4 years

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The St. Mary’s Tigers will look to win their second district title in four years this Thursday, Oct. 27, against Logansport.

These two teams have met for the district championship for the last two years, so they are no strangers to one another.

The Tigers have only lost one game this year and that was to open the season against East Beauregard, but since then they have won eight straight, beating teams like Buckeye, Menard and Peabody.

Head Coach Aaron York said that he played some tough games this year, but this game will mean a lot to him.

“This is our measuring stick,” said York. “We told ourselves, if we are going to make a run in the playoffs, we have to beat this team because they are a pretty good football team and we are too.”

The Tigers will host Logansport on Thursday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

