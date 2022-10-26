Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 5 others hurt

An adult was killed and at least five others were injured following a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to officials.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An woman was killed and at least five others were injured following a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to officials.

The accident happened in the area of Florida Blvd., near Wooddale Blvd., just after 6:30 a.m. Police have confirmed the woman in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal injuries.

According to BRPD, the driver of the vehicle was a 50-year-old lady who ran a stop sign. Officials are looking into whether she suffered a medical condition or if it was distracted driving.

Five Baton Rouge high students were injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries are not life-threatening

Florida Boulevard reopened just after 9 a.m., after the road was temporarily shut down due to the accident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road crash
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 28 West
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University
Hundreds of thousands of people applying for Social Security Disability benefits are having to...
Alexandria woman battling stage four cancer, fights to receive Social Security benefits
Fentanyl
APSO: Check your kids’ Halloween candy for fentanyl

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Moonlight and Miracles Gala
Moonlight and Miracles Gala: A chance to win a Mercedes-Benz GLC
gala
Moonlight and Miracles
Gena Smith
BPSO: Family looking for woman; welfare concern
Check out today's Lunch Kid from Hayden R. Lawrence Upper Elementary School!
LUNCH KIDS-10/26/2022