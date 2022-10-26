Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 5 others hurt
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An woman was killed and at least five others were injured following a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to officials.
The accident happened in the area of Florida Blvd., near Wooddale Blvd., just after 6:30 a.m. Police have confirmed the woman in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal injuries.
According to BRPD, the driver of the vehicle was a 50-year-old lady who ran a stop sign. Officials are looking into whether she suffered a medical condition or if it was distracted driving.
Five Baton Rouge high students were injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries are not life-threatening
Florida Boulevard reopened just after 9 a.m., after the road was temporarily shut down due to the accident.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
