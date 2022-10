Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Westbound is currently closed near Opelousas St. exit due to an overturned 18-wheeler, according to DOTD.

Motorists are advised to avoid this route for about two hours while authorities work to clear the wreck.

Lake Charles Police say traffic is currently being diverted to I-210 Westbound.

I-10 West is closed at US 171 due to an overturned tractor trailer. Congestion is minimal at this time. Use alternate route. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) October 26, 2022

