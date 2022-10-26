Moonlight and Miracles Gala: A chance to win a Mercedes-Benz GLC

(KALB) - The virtual Moonlight and Miracles Gala is back and so is your chance to win a luxury Mercedes-Benz GLC.

Purchase a ticket for a chance to win and support the Ochsner Health mission to create a healthy state for all.

All the money raised helps the patients and programs of the Ochsner Cancer Institute.

Visit ochsner.org/moonlight to purchase your ticket and tune into the Moonlight and Miracles Gala on the CW on Sunday, November 27 at 7 p.m.

