Murphy leads under-manned Pelicans past Mavericks, 113-111

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) goes to the basket between Dallas Mavericks forwards...
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) goes to the basket between Dallas Mavericks forwards Dorian Finney-Smith, left, and Maxi Kleber in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By BRETT MARTEL
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 22 points and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans overcame Luka Doncic’s latest prolific performance to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-111 on Tuesday night.

The Pelicans entered the game missing two of their top three scorers in Brandon Ingram (concussion protocol) and Zion Williamson (hip bruise), as well as a third starter, Herb Jones (hyperextended knee), who is their top defensive player.

Available Pelicans responded with an all-hands-on-deck effort in which eight players reached double figures in scoring.

That included rookie and first-round pick Dyson Daniels, who scored his first career points on a jump hook in the second quarter and finished with 11 points in 22 minutes on 4-of-5 shooting.

Murphy hit all eight shots he took, including four 3s. He also mixed in some baskets on the drive, including a soaring dunk in the third quarter and a tip-in with six minutes to go.

Naji Marshall scored 15 points in a spot start. CJ McCollum and Devonte Graham each scored 14 points, with McCollum also assisting on 11 baskets. Jonas Valanciunas and Jose Alvarado each scored 13 and Larry Nance Jr. also scored 11 points.

Doncic scored 37 to go with 11 rebounds and seven assists, but his 3-point attempt at the final horn bounce off the front rim.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points for Dallas and former Pelican Christian Wood scored 23.

Dallas led by as many as six points in the fourth quarter when Wood’s 3 made it 97-91. New Orleans responded with a 7-0 run capped by McCollum’s step-back jumper from 16 feet to take the lead and the game remained tight from there.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

