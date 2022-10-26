NSU’s Parramore named to preseason all-conference team

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State’s Candice Parramore was named preseason first-team all-conference squad, the Southland Conference announced on Tuesday as part of its media day coverage.

Parramore was named the third SLC Newcomer of the Year in NSU program history following a stellar 2021-22 season. She joined legend Pam Hudson (1989) and Sebrena Smith (1993) as the only players to win the individual conference award.

The Dallas native and two-time player of the week, Parramore led NSU in scoring with her dynamic ability to produce at all three levels.

She put in a team-best 13.9 points per game, upping that to 15.4 during conference play, the fourth-best totals overall and during league play.

She did the majority of her damage from the free throw line leading the SLC in free throw percentage the entire season, making 90 percent of her more than 150 attempts this year. She made 34 consecutive free throws over a span of 10 games this season and still ranks in the top 15 in the county in free throws made and free throw percentage.

She reached double figures in 12 of the 14 conference games this season with four 20-point games including back-to-back 23-point nights that earned her a second player of the week honor in the penultimate week of the season.

The Lady Demons begin the 2022-23 season at home on Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. against LeTourneau.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 NSU. All rights reserved.