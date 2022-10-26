NSU’s Parramore named to preseason all-conference team

NSU 15 Candice Parramore
NSU 15 Candice Parramore(Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services)
By Brad Welborn
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State’s Candice Parramore was named preseason first-team all-conference squad, the Southland Conference announced on Tuesday as part of its media day coverage.

Parramore was named the third SLC Newcomer of the Year in NSU program history following a stellar 2021-22 season. She joined legend Pam Hudson (1989) and Sebrena Smith (1993) as the only players to win the individual conference award.

The Dallas native and two-time player of the week, Parramore led NSU in scoring with her dynamic ability to produce at all three levels.

She put in a team-best 13.9 points per game, upping that to 15.4 during conference play, the fourth-best totals overall and during league play.

She did the majority of her damage from the free throw line leading the SLC in free throw percentage the entire season, making 90 percent of her more than 150 attempts this year. She made 34 consecutive free throws over a span of 10 games this season and still ranks in the top 15 in the county in free throws made and free throw percentage.

She reached double figures in 12 of the 14 conference games this season with four 20-point games including back-to-back 23-point nights that earned her a second player of the week honor in the penultimate week of the season.

The Lady Demons begin the 2022-23 season at home on Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. against LeTourneau.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 NSU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road crash
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 28 West
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana has 26 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Chadrick L. James
Marksville fugitive arrested, accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder
Settlement reached over Parc England Hotel, Bistro on the Bayou

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) goes to the basket between Dallas Mavericks forwards...
Murphy leads under-manned Pelicans past Mavericks, 113-111
Rosepine, Avoyelles meeting for 4-2A District Championship
St. Mary’s Tigers seek 2nd district title in 4 years
LCU Wildcats look to win 1st game on the road this season