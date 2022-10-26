Police searching for man who attacked restaurant workers

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (CNN) - Police are looking for a man accused of attacking drive-thru workers in Georgia.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

The suspect is seen reaching through the window and throwing several objects.

He is also seen picking up three dispensers of tea and dumping them on the floor and the workers.

Police did not identify the fast food restaurant where the incident took place.

Anyone with information about the man was asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-8030.

