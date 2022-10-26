Rapides Parish leading the way in the fight against child sex trafficking

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Multiple law enforcement agencies signed a partnership with the Children’s Advocacy Network, to be a part of the Cenla Child and Youth Human Trafficking Care Coordination Team.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Ball Police Department and Woodworth Police Department will all be involved with the program.

In the 2022 legislative session, SB 63 was amended to include additional resources for victims of child sex trafficking, as well as more diligent protocols for reporting and investigating cases.

“With the new legislative bill that’s been passed, we are updating those protocols to expand on the human trafficking cases, and so Rapides Parish is the first one to sort of be involved in the expansion of care coordination,” said Kendra Gauthier, Executive Director of the Children’s Advocacy Network.

The legislative changes take effect in January, but Gauthier said signing the partnership proactively was an important step in the right direction.

“It really just puts into place a formal agreement and process for handling each of the cases that come through regarding children who are being trafficked,” said Gauthier. “So, it really holds everyone accountable, lets everyone know what our responsibility is in response to a case and how we handle that going forward.”

Rachel Austin, Anti-Trafficking Child Victim Coordinator, said being able to identify a child trafficking situation is a difficult one and is often nothing like how movies and television portray the situation.

“A lot of times they don’t even recognize themselves as victims,” said Austin. “To them, this is just my mom hurting me or this is what I have to do to get love. So a lot of times kids aren’t out there saying I’m being trafficked, I’m being hurt. They are saying this is how my boyfriend loves me or this is how my mom and dad love me, so it is very hard to identify.”

Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood commented on the continued partnerships law enforcement agencies have in Rapides Parish.

“It’s a win-win, I mean the more eyes, the more resources that you can put on the street. It looks like something that’s a growing crime, sex trafficking children. It’s a win-win for all the parish,” said Sheriff Wood.

You can read the full protocol and amended SB 63 below:

