Rosepine, Avoyelles meeting for 4-2A District Championship

(KALB) - Rosepine and Avoyelles will play for the 4-2A District Championship on Thursday, Oct. 27 in Moreauville. Both teams are undefeated in district play so far this season.

The Eagles and Mustangs games in the district have not been close at all. Rosepine has outscored their two district rivals 110-8, while the Mustangs outscored their rivals 126-34.

Avoyelles Head Coach Andy Boone and Rosepine Head Coach Brad Ducote are excited about the challenge.

“I think we will be all right,” said Boone. “They have a good running back and good quarterback and some big guys up front. I expect a physical game on Thursday night.”

“I have a lot of respect for Avoyelles,” said Ducote. “They are a very good football team, especially at the skill positions. The way they play football isn’t traditional, but they are good at what they do.”

The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but due to forecasted rain, the game was moved up a day. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

