Search continues for Assumption Parish jail escapee

ASSUMPTION PARISH (WAFB) - Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon says the search continues for a 19-year-old who escaped from the parish detention center Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Roller Avila was able to flee the detention center sometime Tuesday evening, Falcon said. Specifics about his escape were not immediately provided.

Avila was jailed for armed robbery, according to the sheriff. Anyone who spots him is advised not to approach him. Instead contact the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s by dialing 985-389-2912 or dial 911.

Avila is a Hispanic male weighing 125 lbs who is 5 feet 9 inches tall.

