Updated Week 9 football schedule around Cenla with possible inclement weather

(KALB) - With expected inclement weather Friday night, several high school games around Louisiana in Week 9 are being moved to Thursday night.

Below is a list of the updated game schedule for teams in Central Louisiana. All times are set for 7 p.m.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Many at Red River

Montgomery at Westminster Christian

Pineville at West Ouachita

Rosepine at Avoyelles

St. Mary’s at Logansport

Tioga at Peabody

Jena vs Caldwell Parish

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Bolton at Bunkie

Buckeye at Marksville

Menard at Oakdale

Mansfield at Winnfield

Leesville at Eunice

Pickering at South Beauregard

ASH at West Monroe

Lakeview at Jonesboro-Hodge

Nat Central at Haughton

LaSalle at Northwood-Lena

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.