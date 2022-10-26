Updated Week 9 football schedule around Cenla with possible inclement weather
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(KALB) - With expected inclement weather Friday night, several high school games around Louisiana in Week 9 are being moved to Thursday night.
Below is a list of the updated game schedule for teams in Central Louisiana. All times are set for 7 p.m.
THURSDAY NIGHT:
- Many at Red River
- Montgomery at Westminster Christian
- Pineville at West Ouachita
- Rosepine at Avoyelles
- St. Mary’s at Logansport
- Tioga at Peabody
- Jena vs Caldwell Parish
FRIDAY NIGHT:
- Bolton at Bunkie
- Buckeye at Marksville
- Menard at Oakdale
- Mansfield at Winnfield
- Leesville at Eunice
- Pickering at South Beauregard
- ASH at West Monroe
- Lakeview at Jonesboro-Hodge
- Nat Central at Haughton
- LaSalle at Northwood-Lena
