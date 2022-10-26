Updated Week 9 football schedule around Cenla with possible inclement weather

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(KALB) - With expected inclement weather Friday night, several high school games around Louisiana in Week 9 are being moved to Thursday night.

Below is a list of the updated game schedule for teams in Central Louisiana. All times are set for 7 p.m.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

  • Many at Red River
  • Montgomery at Westminster Christian
  • Pineville at West Ouachita
  • Rosepine at Avoyelles
  • St. Mary’s at Logansport
  • Tioga at Peabody
  • Jena vs Caldwell Parish

FRIDAY NIGHT:

  • Bolton at Bunkie
  • Buckeye at Marksville
  • Menard at Oakdale
  • Mansfield at Winnfield
  • Leesville at Eunice
  • Pickering at South Beauregard
  • ASH at West Monroe
  • Lakeview at Jonesboro-Hodge
  • Nat Central at Haughton
  • LaSalle at Northwood-Lena

