Wanted fugitive arrested following pursuit in Hessmer area

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said a wanted fugitive was arrested on Oct. 26 after a pursuit in the Hessmer area.

According to APSO, matters with Brennan Chenevert, 35, began on Aug. 26 when he was arrested for forgery and theft and was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-1 Jail. On Oct. 19, APSO received a court order to transfer him to the Hope Center in Marksville. On Oct. 20, he was transported there. However, according to Hope Center staff, he left the facility sometime on Oct. 23. On Oct. 24, a fugitive arrest warrant was issued for him for failure to comply with the term of his sentence under the following charges:

Theft valued at $1,000 or more but less than $5,000 Alteration of motor vehicle ID number Criminal damage to property with intent to defraud Illegal possession of stolen things Possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance Forgery Criminal conspiracy Aggravated flight from an officer Reckless operation of a vehicle Simple criminal trespass

On Oct 26, Hessmer police said they got into a vehicle pursuit with Chenevert, which ended with him crashing the vehicle and fleeing on foot. He was eventually captured and booked at APSO DC-1 Jail.

More charges by the Hessmer Police Department will be forthcoming.

*All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

