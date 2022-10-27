2 injured in crash involving overturned vehicle on Airline Highway at I-110

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries following a crash involving an overturned vehicle on Airline Highway at I-110 Thursday, Oct. 27.

The accident happened just before 7:30 a.m.

The Baton Rouge Police Department and emergency officials responded to the scene.

The highway reopened just before 8:30 a.m. after a temporary closure due to the accident.

All lanes are now open on US 61 North. Congestion is minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) October 27, 2022

All lanes are now open on US 61 South. Congestion is minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) October 27, 2022

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

