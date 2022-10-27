COURTNEY COCO CASE: Opening arguments wrap; first witness called in David Burns trial

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Opening arguments began Thursday, Oct. 27, for the trial of David Anthony Burns, 46, of Boyce. Burns is charged with second-degree murder for the Oct. 2004 death of Courtney Coco, 19, of Alexandria.

Opening arguments give the opportunity for both prosecution and defense to set up their case for the jury. For Assistant District Attorney Hugo Holland, his opening statement took about an hour, in which he basically outlined the entire case.

That outline included all witnesses that have been asked to testify, from investigators to those Coco was allegedly in intimate relationships with around the time she was killed. Holland also told the jury about three separate witnesses who told police that Burns confessed to killing Coco, even saying Burns bragged about the killing to one witness.

One of those witnesses took the stand to testify to that claim. We’ll have more on his testimony later tonight.

Holland closed his opening statement by saying, in over the years this case has been investigated, there have been multiple leads and stories heard, which is why Holland told the jury they would “have to pay very close attention to put these pieces together.”

On the defense’s side, Attorney Christopher LaCour is representing Burns. His opening statement only lasted around 20 minutes. LaCour stated that this case will be filled with inconsistencies. He added that the case is a real “who done it?” and that, “we’re never going to know who killed Courtney Coco.” He also blamed Burns’ initial arrest on political and media pressure. He closed by saying the jury must remove emotions from their decision and to think, saying, “belief is not proof.”

BACKGROUND INFORMATION:

Coco’s body was found in an abandoned building in Winnie, Texas on Oct. 4, 2004. Detectives said she was strangled and believe that her body was wrapped in her comforter and dumped in Texas. It is believed that Coco may have died the day before. Prosecutors have said that Burns was in a relationship with Coco’s sister and allege that he was also seeing Coco.

The case largely remained cold for nearly 17 years, at which time Burns was indicted by a Rapides Parish grand jury on April 13, 2021.

Jury selection began on Tuesday and both the State and defense questioned potential jurors largely on their pre-trial knowledge of the case. That was due, in part, to extensive news coverage over the years and a 2019 true crime podcast entitled “Real Life Real Crime: Who Murdered Courtney Coco?”

While a number of jurors in a panel that was interviewed on Wednesday were familiar with the case, the State and defense were still able to select 12 jurors and two alternates from the pool of jurors interviewed over the course of two days.

Special Assistant District Attorney Hugo Holland and Assistant District Attorney Johnny Giordano are prosecuting for the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office. Burns is represented by public defender Christopher LaCour, who is being assisted by Willie Stephens and Randall Hayes.

