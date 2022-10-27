Deville man accused of molesting a minor

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Deville man has been accused of physically and sexually abusing a minor.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Michael Barbat, 35, is charged with five counts of sexual battery to a victim under the age of 13, five counts of molestation of a juvenile to a victim under the age of 13, 10 counts of aggravated crimes against nature to a victim under the age of 13 and one count of cruelty to a juvenile.

RPSO received word of the allegations on Oct. 21 from the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, leading to its Special Victims Unit investigating the matter.

Barbat was taken into custody on Oct. 24 without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. He remains in jail at this time, being held on a $210,000 bond.

