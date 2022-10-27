Former LSU star Ja’Marr Chase to miss 4-6 weeks for Bengals with hip injury, report says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ja’Marr Chase, the Cincinnati Bengals’ star wide receiver from LSU, is expected to be sidelined for the next 4-6 weeks of the NFL season because of a hip injury, according to a media report.

Chase, 22 and from Harvey, was examined by a hip specialist on Wednesday (Oct. 26) and received the bad news on the severity of his injury. The extended absence makes him a prime candidate to be placed on the Bengals’ injured reserve list, meaning he would be required to miss at least four games, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, Chase first injured his hip in the Bengals’ Oct. 16 victory over the Saints in New Orleans, when he hauled in seven catches for 132 and two touchdowns.

Chase then aggravated the injury last Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, when he caught eight passes for 130 yards and two more TDs.

Chase has 47 catches for 605 receiving yards and six touchdowns through seven games this season for the Bengals (4-3). As a rookie last season, Chase had 1,455 receiving yards and 13 TDs.

