GPSO investigating hoax emergency report about Montgomery High School

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office said they received a hoax 911 report about Montgomery High School.

However, the School Resource Officer and deputies that were on the scene confirmed that there was no emergency.

GPSO is currently working to identify the hoax caller.

