Hawaiian sex offender accused of 1st-degree rape in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A sex offender from Hawaii has been arrested in Alexandria, accused of committing first-degree rape.

Renato Ponce Cachola, 57, is also accused of failing to register/report as a sex offender, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

RPSO was tipped off to a possible sex offender violation in the Alexandria area on Oct. 12. RPSO said during its investigation, it was determined that Cachola was allegedly attempting to bring someone back with him to Hawaii and that individual was possibly a victim of sexual crimes. Cachola was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center with a $5,000 bond.

After further investigation from RPSO’s Special Victim’s Unit and the Children’s Advocacy Center, enough probable cause was developed for the first-degree rape charge.

Cachola is still in custody at the Rapides Parish Detention Center, now being held on a $505,000 bond.

This case is still being investigated and more charges are possible. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact RPSO SVU at (318) 473-6700.

