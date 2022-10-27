KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 9 Matchups around Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Week 9 will feature some of the biggest and most anticipated matchups around the state with district championships and a spot in the playoffs on the line.

With just a few weeks to go in the regular season, Dylan Domangue and Mary Margaret Ellison are tied for the lead with a 26-13 record. Elijah Nixon is still two games behind at 24-15.

In Week 9, the KALB Sports Team will be picking another slate of games in this week’s Bulletin Material.

MedExpress Game of the Week: Tioga vs Peabody:

Dylan’s Pick: Tioga 42-38

Elijah’s Pick: Peabody 34-30

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Tioga 35-30

Jena vs Caldwell Parish:

Dylan’s Pick: Jena 34-20

Elijah’s Pick: Jena 28-13

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Jena 32-21

Rosepine vs Avoyelles:

Dylan’s Pick: Avoyelles 52-42

Elijah’s Pick: Avoyelles 42-34

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Avoyelles 40-34

St. Mary’s vs Logansport:

Dylan’s Pick: Logansport 40-35

Elijah’s Pick: St. Mary’s 42-41

Mary Margaret’s Pick: St. Mary’s 45-38

ASH vs West Monroe:

Dylan’s Pick: West Monroe 45-32

Elijah’s Pick: West Monroe 42-28

Mary Margaret’s Pick: West Monroe 42-30

