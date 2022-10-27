KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 9 Matchups around Cenla
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Week 9 will feature some of the biggest and most anticipated matchups around the state with district championships and a spot in the playoffs on the line.
With just a few weeks to go in the regular season, Dylan Domangue and Mary Margaret Ellison are tied for the lead with a 26-13 record. Elijah Nixon is still two games behind at 24-15.
In Week 9, the KALB Sports Team will be picking another slate of games in this week’s Bulletin Material.
MedExpress Game of the Week: Tioga vs Peabody:
- Dylan’s Pick: Tioga 42-38
- Elijah’s Pick: Peabody 34-30
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Tioga 35-30
Jena vs Caldwell Parish:
- Dylan’s Pick: Jena 34-20
- Elijah’s Pick: Jena 28-13
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Jena 32-21
Rosepine vs Avoyelles:
- Dylan’s Pick: Avoyelles 52-42
- Elijah’s Pick: Avoyelles 42-34
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Avoyelles 40-34
St. Mary’s vs Logansport:
- Dylan’s Pick: Logansport 40-35
- Elijah’s Pick: St. Mary’s 42-41
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: St. Mary’s 45-38
ASH vs West Monroe:
- Dylan’s Pick: West Monroe 45-32
- Elijah’s Pick: West Monroe 42-28
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: West Monroe 42-30
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.