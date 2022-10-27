Louisiana State Treasurer makes stops in Cenla urging loggers to apply for grant

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder made a stop in Central Louisiana on Thursday, Oct. 27, to promote the Louisiana Loggers Relief Grant Program.

The pandemic hit the logging industry especially hard, and now State Treasurer John Schroder is urging members of the logging community to apply for a one-time grant that the legislature set aside especially for them. This is part of the Mainstream Recovery Program that was passed by the state legislature to help industries during the pandemic. The program is first-come, first-serve for loggers in Louisiana, which can pay them up to $25,000. Schroder says the process is very easy, and he would like to see an application from everyone that is eligible.

“We want to see people apply whether you think you qualify or not,” said Schroder. “Go ahead and apply, the worse thing to do is not, at least then you would be eligible. At least go through the process, and we will let you know if you are eligible, or not.”

Marsha Andrews is co-owner of Andrews Timber Company in Marion, Louisiana. She says her business was dealt a major blow during the height of the pandemic, and after being denied help from the Small Business Administration, she is excited that this grant is available from the state.

“I wanted to make sure that this was not going to be the case,” said Andrews. “Since I have not heard or gotten an approval, I am like ‘is the money really there?’ But, we were assured that the funding is available, and it is funds that are very well needed in our industry.”

To learn more about this grant or if you would like to apply, visit treasury.la.gov.

