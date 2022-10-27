Nonprofit offers to pay mother’s bills while waiting to receive social security benefits

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria single mother battling stage four colon cancer could soon be receiving some financial support while her seven-month-long wait to receive social security disability benefits continues.

Just a day after News Channel 5 reported on the financial battle 33-year-old Jalisa Johnson has gone through in her wait to be approved by the Social Security Administration, we learned that one organization has stepped up to help her out.

According to Peter Lemoine’s Social Security Disability Law Office, which represents Johnson, a nonprofit organization has offered to pay a month’s worth of Johnson’s bills.

Johnson was placed on hospice over a month and a half ago and has been in and out of the hospital during her fight with cancer. Add those medical bills while raising four children, and bills have quickly added up for Johnson and her family at a time when she is unable to work.

Johnson sent an application for social security benefits back in March, but over seven months later, she has yet to hear back on the status of her application, hindering her from receiving funds and receiving further cancer treatment.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.