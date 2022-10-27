NSU gets much needed bye week before second half of SLC schedule

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - For the Northwestern State Demons, a bye week could not have come at a better time.

The Demons are coming off a 35-point loss at home last week to #18 Southeast Missouri to wrap up non-conference play.

NSU is only 3-5 on the season, but all of their goals still sit right in front of them as they are tied for first in the Southland Conference with an unblemished conference record.

The Demons have an extra week to prepare for SLC newcomer Texas A&M-Commerce in a game that could decide who has sole possession of the conference with a month remaining in the regular season.

“As tough as that game was and as disappointing as the outcome was in that football game that past Saturday, we sit back and our position isn’t going to change,” said Demons Coach Brad Laird. “We’re exactly where we wanted to be at the start of the season and that’s 3-0 in the conference and the opportunity for other teams to play other teams and beat up on each other. Then when we get back into the swing of things next Saturday, we have a three-game stretch, and we know exactly where we stand and what we have to do moving forward.”

The last time Northwestern State won the Southland Conference was back in 2004.

