Peabody’s Caleb Davidson threw for 5 TDS, 1 rushing for 480 yards in comeback win against Grant

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Peabody’s Caleb Davidson had his best performance of the season in the comeback win against Grant last week with six touchdowns, five in the air, and one on the ground for 480 yards.

The Warhorses were down 18 points at the start of the fourth quarter, but with Davidson controlling the offense, the race was not over until he crossed the goal line and secured the lead.

“The game wasn’t over, coming into halftime we still had 24 minutes to play,” said Davidson. “I said, ‘Let’s not get down on ourselves, and let’s just keep going.’ During the game, I was still calm but letting them know it was time to go. We have to score, we have to get back in this game and win.”

This is Davidson’s second year as starting quarterback, and the work he puts in off the field sets him apart when it comes time to take the field during practice and Friday nights.

“He grew up last Friday,” said Peabody Head Coach Harry Coleman. “The game was moving fast for him early in the season, and then, it kind of slowed down for him this past Friday, and he was completing passes that I knew he could complete because he was completing them in practice. He just never showed it in the game, but last Friday he really did that.”

“Everything I work for, I know if I work hard everything will fall in place,” said Davidson. “Just working hard every day, coming and being committed throughout the hard times in the summer and every day not missing a practice since I have been here. I knew it was all going to pay off.”

Davidson is not just the leader of the Warhorse offense on the field, he is a leader on the sideline, in the locker room and in the classroom.

“It is great seeing Caleb being successful and knowing what he can do,” said Peabody sophomore quarterback Larry Roberts. “If you ever need somebody to talk to, Caleb is there. That is him as a person.”

“It was inspiring to sit on the sideline and see that happen and it was...I cannot even find the words to describe it,” said Peabody junior linebacker Lathan Jimmerson.

