Tioga vs Peabody voted Week 9 MedExpress Game of the Week

Playoff implications on the line in Week 9 between Tioga and Peabody
Playoff implications on the line in Week 9 between Tioga and Peabody(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A spot in the playoffs could be on the line in Alexandria Thursday night for the Week 9 MedExpress Game of the Week featuring Tioga and Peabody.

Heading into the final two weeks of the regular season, the Tioga Indians are 5-3 still in search of the first district win of the season. According to Geaux Preps, the Indians are ranked 19th in the Division I playoff standings. The top 24 seeds make it into the playoffs.

Tioga’s Coach Kevin Cook calls Division I the toughest playoff district in the state of Louisiana. For his team to secure a playoff spot in that district, a win Thursday night will go a long way.

For Peabody, a win last week against Grant in the MedExpress Game of the Week bumped them up in the Division II playoff standings. After three straight losses, the Warhorses bounced back with a 48-44 come-from-behind win in Week 8.

Since jumping back up to Class 4A in 2019, the Warhorses have yet to beat the Indians in three matchups.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University
Hundreds of thousands of people applying for Social Security Disability benefits are having to...
Alexandria woman battling stage four cancer, fights to receive Social Security benefits
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Wanted fugitive arrested following pursuit in Hessmer area
Road crash
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 28 West

Latest News

NSU gets much needed bye week before second half of SLC schedule
Isaiah Longino (right) tackles a Lamar runner in the Demons’ 35-27 win Saturday.
NSU gets much needed bye week before second half of SLC schedule
Updated Week 9 football schedule around Cenla with possible inclement weather
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton, left, and quarterback Jameis Winston watch during...
Andy Dalton to start vs Raiders even with healthy Jameis Winston