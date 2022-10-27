Tioga vs Peabody voted Week 9 MedExpress Game of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A spot in the playoffs could be on the line in Alexandria Thursday night for the Week 9 MedExpress Game of the Week featuring Tioga and Peabody.

Heading into the final two weeks of the regular season, the Tioga Indians are 5-3 still in search of the first district win of the season. According to Geaux Preps, the Indians are ranked 19th in the Division I playoff standings. The top 24 seeds make it into the playoffs.

Tioga’s Coach Kevin Cook calls Division I the toughest playoff district in the state of Louisiana. For his team to secure a playoff spot in that district, a win Thursday night will go a long way.

For Peabody, a win last week against Grant in the MedExpress Game of the Week bumped them up in the Division II playoff standings. After three straight losses, the Warhorses bounced back with a 48-44 come-from-behind win in Week 8.

Since jumping back up to Class 4A in 2019, the Warhorses have yet to beat the Indians in three matchups.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.