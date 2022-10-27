US stock indexes end mixed as Facebook parent company slumps

By The Associated Press and DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(AP) - Stocks ended mixed on Wall Street as weakness in several tech companies offset gains in other parts of the market.

Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, lost another one-fourth of its value after reporting a second straight quarter of revenue decline amid falling advertising sales and stiff competition from TikTok. That followed weak reports from Google’s parent company, Alphabet, and Microsoft.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% and the Dow rose 0.6%.

Meta’s slump pulled the Nasdaq down 1.6%.

Markets got some encouraging economic news as the government reported the U.S. economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%.

Treasury yields fell.

