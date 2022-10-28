16-month-old boy needs kidney donation

Cooper Pfaff was born with end-stage renal disease, which means he will not survive without a transplant.
By WTKR staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Va. (WTKR/CNN) - A Virginia family is looking for potential kidney donors to save the life of their toddler.

Cooper Pfaff was born with end-stage renal disease, which means he will not survive without a transplant.

He is 16 months old Friday, just started walking and has an adventuresome spirit.

“To hear that (his kidneys) possibly weren’t working at all was just, it was just sad,” said Kasey Pfaff, Cooper’s mother.

It’s a moment Kasey and Stephen Pfaff said changed their lives forever.

The room that was supposed to be his nursery is covered floor to ceiling in medical supplies.

“This is what we have to keep in stock for Cooper,” Kasey Pfaff said.

“We were angry at times. We were confused. You know, the question for us was a little, ‘Why God?’” said Kasey Pfaff.

The little boy is on dialysis 10 hours every night. He also is on multiple medications and a gastronomy tube, also known as a G tube.

“We are just counting down the days until we find a donor, counting down the days until he has that transplant,” Kasey Pfaff said.

They’re now asking that question of the community: Are you a match for Cooper?

“How do you ask someone that? How do you ask someone to give your child the gift of life?” Kasey Pfaff said.

But that’s what they’re doing. And the good news is, Cooper is now eligible for an adult-sized kidney.

“There’s no other greater thing that someone can do than to give another person a normal chance at life,” Kasey Pfaff said.

The family has a website where people who are interested in donating a kidney can find out if they might be match for Cooper: Sentara.donorscreen.org.

