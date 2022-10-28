Alexandria man accused of 1st-degree rape, juvenile molestation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been accused of first-degree rape and molesting a juvenile.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Brandon Artrail Perry, Sr., 36, has been charged in total with one count of first-degree rape, two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13 and three counts of aggravated crimes against nature of a victim under 13.

RPSO started investigating reports of criminal sexual conduct on Sept. 15. After an investigation from RPSO’s Special Victim’s Unit, the Children’s Advocacy Center and the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, Perry was identified as a suspect.

He was arrested on Oct. 28 without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Bond was set at $750,000. He remains in jail at the time of this post.

The investigation is still active. If you have any information that can help, contact RPSO SVU at (318) 473-6727.

