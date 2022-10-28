APD seeking 2 suspects in connection with armed robbery on Lee Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery that happened Friday morning (Oct. 28) at a business on Lee Street.

APD said they received a report about the armed robbery around 4 a.m. They learned that two males wearing dark colored clothes, masks, gloves and armed with handguns, entered a convenience store and demanded an employee to give them all of the money in the cash register. One suspect struck the employee and took an undetermined amount of money from the register.

The two suspects fled on foot towards North Mall Drive.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

