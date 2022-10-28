Cenla veterans given a chance to relive days of service

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Central Management Company and Dream Flights partnered up to give World War II veterans one more flight. In a restored, open-cockpit, Stearman biplane, retired military veterans from several nursing homes in our area were given the chance to take flight, for what could be their last time.

It has been over 50 years for many of these heroes, but they say being among fellow soldiers is still a familiar feeling.

“It feels comfortable and it feels good to see other veterans and enjoy them and talk with them a little bit,” said Van Taylor, an Army Veteran. “I do not talk much because I saw too much, but we survived and made it back, and I am glad to be here. I thank the good Lord every day.”

Some vets showed up just to take in the sights and sounds and others came to honor those that have fallen along the way. Eloise Marler flew in honor of her husband, Navy Seaman First Class Joe Marler. She vividly remembers the day Pearl Harbor was attacked.

“When they dropped the bomb, our lives changed,” said Marler. “He went right in the service, he was drafted and he was gone the whole four years, nearly about four and a half years he was gone.”

Just ahead of Veterans Day it is important to remember the achievements and sacrifices made by our seniors.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.