COURTNEY COCO: Witness who claims he saw man and vehicle leave abandoned building testifies

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Day two of the trial of David Burns, 46, of Boyce began Friday. Burns is charged with second-degree murder for the October 2004 death of 19-year-old Courtney Coco of Alexandria. We will be providing updates of the trial throughout the day. Check back for the latest information.

It’s day two of testimony in the Courtney Coco case for the second-degree murder trial of David Anthony Burns. The first witness we heard from on Friday (Oct. 28) was Janet Veyon, a civilian employee at the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, who also knew one of the State’s star witnesses, Jude Wilson.

Veyon said on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2004, which would have been the last night of the Texas Rice Festival, she was transporting livestock and was headed down FM 1406, the road where the abandoned building where Coco’s body would be discovered the next morning.

Veyon said she later learned that Wilson’s vehicle was ahead of hers and she watched a vehicle back out from the building’s property and nearly T-bone Wilson’s vehicle.

The next morning, Coco’s body was found inside the building. Veyon said four days later Wilson came into the sheriff’s office and said he wanted to report the near-accident.

“Four days later, Mr. Wilson came to the sheriff’s office, he said, ‘I need to inform about what I saw,” said Veyon.

Veyon said she remembered that the vehicle that *she* saw was a “dark colored vehicle,” but wasn’t sure of the make or model. She said she also remembered that night of Oct. 3, 2004 trying to write down the plate number.

“I remember trying to write down the plate number in case someone came forward saying they almost got in a wreck,” she said, but told the jury she lost the number when she washed her clothes. Veyon said she didn’t know it was Wilson in the other vehicle until he came into the sheriff’s office later that week.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Chris LaCour questioned Veyon’s memory, especially since he said the State didn’t reach out to her about what she witnessed until just a few months ago.

“I know what I saw that day,” Veyon told the jury, and reaffirmed that this all happened the last night of the Texas Rice Festival, which was Sunday, Oct. 3, 2004.

Background Information on the Case

Coco’s body was found in an abandoned building in Winnie, Texas on Oct. 4, 2004. Detectives said she was strangled and believe that her body was wrapped in her comforter and dumped in Texas. It is believed that Coco may have died the day before. Prosecutors have said that Burns was in a relationship with Coco’s sister and allege that he was also seeing Coco.

The case largely remained cold for nearly 17 years, at which time Burns was indicted by a Rapides Parish grand jury on April 13, 2021.

Jury selection began on Tuesday and both the State and defense questioned potential jurors largely on their pre-trial knowledge of the case. That was due, in part, to extensive news coverage over the years and a 2019 true crime podcast entitled “Real Life Real Crime: Who Murdered Courtney Coco?”

While a number of jurors in a panel that was interviewed on Wednesday were familiar with the case, the State and defense were still able to select 12 jurors and two alternates from the pool of jurors interviewed over the course of two days.

Special Assistant District Attorney Hugo Holland and Assistant District Attorney Johnny Giordano are prosecuting for the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office. Burns is represented by public defender Christopher LaCour, who is being assisted by Willie Stephens and Randall Hayes.

