Four local schools clinch District Title Thursday night

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Four schools from Central Louisiana are celebrating after claiming at least a share of their district title with wins in Week 9.

Avoyelles, Jena, Many and St. Mary’s are all heading into the final week of the regular season with a guaranteed spot in the playoffs.

Andy Boone and the Avoyelles Mustangs are celebrating a 4-2A District Title for the first time in school history after a 68-45 win at home against Rosepine. Avoyelles came into Week 9 ranked sixth in the Division III non-select standings.

The Jena Giants are once again district titles after a remarkable turnaround to the start of the season. After starting the season 0-4, Coach Jay Roark and the Giants have racked off five straight wins, including in Week 9 against rival Caldwell Parish, 44-22.

In a shocker to no one, Coach Jess Curtis has led the Many Tigers to another District 3-2A Title with a 42-0 win over Red River. The Tigers have now won 50 straight dating back to 2013.

St. Mary’s continues to be one of the hottest teams in the state after defeating last year’s Class 1A runner-up in Logansport, 24-8. The Tigers have won seven straight games on their way to their second 3-1A Title in three years.

