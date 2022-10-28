LSUA remains unbeaten in season openers with 88-77 win over North American

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For the ninth straight season, the LSUA Generals have opened up their season with a win.

The Generals opened up their 2022 campaign with an 88-77 win over North American University. After holding on to just a one-point lead at the half, the Generals came out in the second half slow as the Stallions started off on a 9-2 run.

However, LSUA would respond with a second-half run fueled by sophomore Kashie Natt who was money on the floor. Coming off the bench, Natt tied Jakemin Abney for a team-high with 17 points while also grabbing nine rebounds.

LSUA put up 55 points in the second half to pull away from NAU and get their first win of the season.

The Generals will be back at home at The Fort Sunday against Fort Lauderdale.

