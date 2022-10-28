No injuries reported after bus hits vehicle Friday morning

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department, a Rapides Parish School bus hit a sedan Friday morning at the Hill Street and Oxford Street intersection around 7 a.m. No one was injured.

APD said it was a minor incident. Another school bus came to bring the students to school.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.