No injuries reported after bus hits vehicle Friday morning

(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department, a Rapides Parish School bus hit a sedan Friday morning at the Hill Street and Oxford Street intersection around 7 a.m. No one was injured.

APD said it was a minor incident. Another school bus came to bring the students to school.

