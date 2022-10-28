Reward being offered for info on 2020 Jena homicide

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LASALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a fatal shooting in Jena back in October 2020.

On Friday, October 23, 2020, shortly after 8:30 p.m., LPSO responded to a shooting at 1593 Church Street, just outside of Jena city limits, where Leon Shawn Turner, 44, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Witnesses describe an individual seen running from the area as being approximately 5′10″, wearing a camouflage-style pullover and black pants.

LPSO continues to actively investigate the homicide and is appealing to anyone with any information to contact them. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling 318-992-7300 or at LPSO’s website.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University
Lacy Jordan
Oakdale woman pleads guilty in connection to man hit and killed on bike
Timothy Michael Barbat
Deville man accused of molesting a minor
Hundreds of thousands of people applying for Social Security Disability benefits are having to...
Alexandria woman battling stage four cancer, fights to receive Social Security benefits
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property

Latest News

Courtney Coco / David Burns
COURTNEY COCO: Witness who claims he saw man and vehicle leave abandoned building testifies
Elijahhhhhhhhh
5th Quarter Preview: Oakdale vs Menard, Buckeye vs Marksville
Cenla veterans given a chance to relive days of service
Cenla veterans given a chance to relive days of service