Reward being offered for info on 2020 Jena homicide

LASALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a fatal shooting in Jena back in October 2020.

On Friday, October 23, 2020, shortly after 8:30 p.m., LPSO responded to a shooting at 1593 Church Street, just outside of Jena city limits, where Leon Shawn Turner, 44, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Witnesses describe an individual seen running from the area as being approximately 5′10″, wearing a camouflage-style pullover and black pants.

LPSO continues to actively investigate the homicide and is appealing to anyone with any information to contact them. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling 318-992-7300 or at LPSO’s website.

