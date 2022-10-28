RPSB invites community partnerships with ‘Together Tuesdays’

The following has been provided by the Rapides Parish School Board:

With school underway, the Rapides Parish School Board is wanting to celebrate students and faculty across Rapides Parish by inviting community members to join Rapides Parish schools in the celebration of unity. These celebrations of unity will take place during “Together Tuesdays.”

“Together Tuesdays” are opportunities for students, faculty, and community members to join together in engaging, empowering, and elevating each other. Held on the first Tuesday of every month during the school year, these events showcase multiple ways that our communities inside Rapides Parish can come together.

There are numerous opportunities for members of the Rapides Parish community to come and invest in students. These opportunities include greeting students as they arrive on campus, joining students for lunch and talking with them about education, sending students home with smiles and high fives, and playing games or reading to students.

RPSB is encouraging anyone who would like to be a part of this endeavor. If you would like to know more about how you can participate or need help sharing the information, please contact Shannon.carmouche@rpsb.us.

