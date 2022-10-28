Some job listings will soon be required to show salary range

Under the new laws in New York City and California, job seekers will get a much better grasp of...
Under the new laws in New York City and California, job seekers will get a much better grasp of what many employers are willing to pay.(anyaberkut via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The next job listing you apply for could include the expected salary range, especially if you’re looking for employment in New York or California.

Beginning Nov. 1, New York City will require employers with four or more employees, with at least one of them working in the city, to provide a pay range in all job postings.

A similar law goes into effect in California on Jan. 1 for employers with at least 15 workers.

Both laws will be far-reaching, considering they affect two of the most populous places in the nation.

Job seekers will get a much better grasp of what many employers are willing to pay.

Companies will likely need a good answer when existing employees question why their salary is on the low end of the range advertised for the same role.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University
Lacy Jordan
Oakdale woman pleads guilty in connection to man hit and killed on bike
Timothy Michael Barbat
Deville man accused of molesting a minor
Hundreds of thousands of people applying for Social Security Disability benefits are having to...
Alexandria woman battling stage four cancer, fights to receive Social Security benefits
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property

Latest News

A video shared by Instagram user @feliciaaquilo shows her deaf son, Silas, reacting to the...
Deaf 5-year-old has amazing reaction to seeing deaf character on kids’ TV show
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
Ex-Capitol cop who messaged 1/6 rioter guilty of obstruction
Deaf 5-year-old has amazing reaction to seeing deaf character on kids' TV show
FILE - Jerry Lee Lewis props his foot on the piano as he lays back and acknowledges the...
Trump, celebrities react to death of Jerry Lee Lewis
Wall Street rally marks first weekly win streak since summer