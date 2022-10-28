Unrestrained Winnfield man killed in two-vehicle crash

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Winnfield man was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon on Hwy 126 at Cut Thru Road.

According to Louisiana State Police, Robert Holden, 66, was a passenger who died in the crash that happened around 5 p.m.

LSP said a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado was heading south on Cut Thru Road, when the driver made a wide left turn onto Hwy 126. At the same time, a 2002 GMC Yukon was traveling east on Hwy 126. As the Chevrolet turned onto the highway, the Yukon took evasive action and exited the lane to avoid hitting the Chevrolet. The oversteering caused the Yukon to overturn.

Holden was a passenger in the Yukon. He was unrestrained and had fatal injuries when he was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Caldwell Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Yukon was also not restrained and was ejected during the crash. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was restrained and did not sustain any injuries.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor; however, routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.

