2022 5th Quarter Week 9

(Credit: KALB)
By Dylan Domangue, Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(KALB) - Dylan, Elijah and Mary Margaret breakdown the ninth week of high school football in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!

5A Scores

ASHWest Monroe
Pineville7Wast Ouachita41
Nat CentralHaughton

4A Scores

Tioga55Peabody0
Leesville33Eunice38

3A Scores

Jena44Caldwell Parish22
BoltonBunkie
BuckeyeMarksville

2A Scores

MenardOakdale
MansfieldWinnfield
Rosepine45Avoyelles68
Pickering37South Beauregard67
LakeviewJonesboro-Hodge
Many42Red River0

1A Scores

St. Mary’s24Logansport8
Montgomery8Westminster Christian37
LaSalleNorthwood-Lena

