2022 5th Quarter Week 9

(KALB) - Dylan, Elijah and Mary Margaret breakdown the ninth week of high school football in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!

5A Scores

ASH West Monroe Pineville 7 Wast Ouachita 41 Nat Central Haughton

4A Scores

Tioga 55 Peabody 0 Leesville 33 Eunice 38

3A Scores

Jena 44 Caldwell Parish 22 Bolton Bunkie Buckeye Marksville

2A Scores

Menard Oakdale Mansfield Winnfield Rosepine 45 Avoyelles 68 Pickering 37 South Beauregard 67 Lakeview Jonesboro-Hodge Many 42 Red River 0

1A Scores

St. Mary’s 24 Logansport 8 Montgomery 8 Westminster Christian 37 LaSalle Northwood-Lena

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.