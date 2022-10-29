2022 5th Quarter Week 9

(KALB) - Dylan, Elijah and Mary Margaret breakdown the ninth week of high school football in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!
5A Scores
|ASH
|West Monroe
|Pineville
|7
|Wast Ouachita
|41
|Nat Central
|Haughton
4A Scores
|Tioga
|55
|Peabody
|0
|Leesville
|33
|Eunice
|38
3A Scores
|Jena
|44
|Caldwell Parish
|22
|Bolton
|Bunkie
|Buckeye
|Marksville
2A Scores
|Menard
|Oakdale
|Mansfield
|Winnfield
|Rosepine
|45
|Avoyelles
|68
|Pickering
|37
|South Beauregard
|67
|Lakeview
|Jonesboro-Hodge
|Many
|42
|Red River
|0
1A Scores
|St. Mary’s
|24
|Logansport
|8
|Montgomery
|8
|Westminster Christian
|37
|LaSalle
|Northwood-Lena
