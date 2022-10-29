Jimmie Hillman gets 1st win as head coach as Marksville takes down Buckeye

Highlights from the Oct. 28 matchup between Buckeye and Marksville.
By Mary Margaret Ellison and Elijah Nixon
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Marksville Tigers get their first win of the season, beating Buckeye 26-21.

Elidrick Murry got on the board first for the Tigers in a back-and-forth game against the Panthers.

First-year Head Coach Jimmie Hillman got his first-ever win as a head coach, and it could not come at a better time than in district play.

The Tigers will look for their second win in the season at home when they host Bunkie for the season finale next Friday.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University
Lacy Jordan
Oakdale woman pleads guilty in connection to man hit and killed on bike
Timothy Michael Barbat
Deville man accused of molesting a minor
Hundreds of thousands of people applying for Social Security Disability benefits are having to...
Alexandria woman battling stage four cancer, fights to receive Social Security benefits
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property

Latest News

Vote for your Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Vote for the Week 9 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
5th Quarter: Buckeye vs Marksville
Jimmie Hillman gets 1st win as head coach as Marksville takes down Buckeye
Rosepine vs Avoyelles
Game of the Week: Rosepine vs Avoyelles
2022 5th Quarter Week 9