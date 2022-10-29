Jimmie Hillman gets 1st win as head coach as Marksville takes down Buckeye

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Marksville Tigers get their first win of the season, beating Buckeye 26-21.

Elidrick Murry got on the board first for the Tigers in a back-and-forth game against the Panthers.

First-year Head Coach Jimmie Hillman got his first-ever win as a head coach, and it could not come at a better time than in district play.

The Tigers will look for their second win in the season at home when they host Bunkie for the season finale next Friday.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.