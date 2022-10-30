Alexandria man hit with stray bullet, shot in foot

Alexandria Police Department
Alexandria Police Department(KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one man with a bullet wound in his foot.

According to APD, around 4 p.m. officers responded to reports of a man being shot near Louisiana and Levin Streets. Officers found a 41-year-old man who had been shot in the foot. Police say the man told them he had been riding his bicycle and heard several shots, one of them piercing his foot. The victim waited at the scene for police and medical personnel to respond.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the APD Detective Division at 318-441-6460, or APD Dispatch at 318-441-6559. For a potential cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at 318-443-7867.

