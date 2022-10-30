Alexandria man dies in Sunday morning fire in Martin Park area

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man died in a fatal fire Sunday morning in the Martin Park area, according to the City of Alexandria.

The Alexandria Fire Department and units from Rapides Fire District No. 2 responded around 12:56 a.m. Sunday morning to a fire at 5416-A Mansour Avenue. The fire was officially controlled at 1:08 a.m.

No further details were released and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD said the shooting is considered justified at this time, and no charges are being filed...
Attempted home invader shot dead in Alexandria
Three arrested for Vernon child abuse.
Third person convicted in severe abuse of 7-year-old in Vernon Parish
Courtney Coco / David Burns
COURTNEY COCO: Witness who claims he saw man and vehicle leave abandoned building testifies
Brandon Artrail Perry, Sr.
Alexandria man accused of 1st-degree rape, juvenile molestation
Vote for your Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Vote for the Week 9 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week

Latest News

People enjoyed live music, face painting, food and other vendors, hay rides, and the chance to...
Weather clears for Ol’ Mel’s Halloween Fest
Ol' Mel's Halloween Fest
Ol' Mel's Halloween Fest
LCU Women's basketball getting ready to start the season
LCU Women's basketball getting ready to start the season
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast