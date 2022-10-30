Alvin Kamara, resurgent defense power Saints to 24-0 victory over Raiders

By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Alvin Kamara scored his first three touchdowns of the season Sunday (Oct. 30) to lead the Saints to a 24-0 shutout victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kamara scored on a 3-yard rushing touchdown, a 16-yard touchdown reception and a 36-yard TD reception. Kamara rushed for 62 yards and added 96 yards receiving.

Andy Dalton completed 22 of 30 passes for 229 yards, with two TD passes to Kamara. Dalton got the start at quarterback over a healthy Jameis Winston.

The triumph over Las Vegas ended a two-game losing streak for New Orleans (3-5). It also marked a strong return to form by the Saints’ defense, after the unit had surrendered at least 30 points in the three previous games.

The Saints host the Baltimore Ravens next Monday night (Nov. 7) on Fox 8. The Fox 8 Tailgate pregame show starts at 5:30 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD said the shooting is considered justified at this time, and no charges are being filed...
Attempted home invader shot dead in Alexandria
Investigators said the body appeared to have been in there for some time.
Body found under bridge in Alexandria
Alexandria man dies in Sunday morning fire in Martin Park area
Vote for your Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Vote for the Week 9 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Alexandria Police Department
Alexandria man hit with stray bullet, shot in foot

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton, left, and quarterback Jameis Winston watch during...
Andy Dalton to start vs Raiders even with healthy Jameis Winston
Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) catches a touchdown pass against Cincinnati Bengals...
Burrow, Chase lead Bengals past Saints, 30-26
Darnell Greene, the man allegedly beaten by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, has...
Photos show nightclub beating involving Saints’ Kamara; $10M lawsuit filed
Taysom Hill accounted for four touchdowns against the Seahawks.
Taysom Hill overruns Seahawks, snapping Saints 3-game losing streak
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston attempts to pass during the first half of Sunday's loss to...
Saints come up short in 22-14 loss to Panthers