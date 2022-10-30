LCU Women’s Basketball preps as the season opener is just a little over a week away

LCU Lady Wildcats preparing for season opener with new Head Coach Anna Phillips
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - For some of our local colleges, basketball season has already started, but the Louisiana Christian Lady Wildcats are gearing up for their season which starts in a little over a week with their new head ‘Cat, Anna Phillips, who is looking to keep the success from last year going.

“It is always challenging when you have a new coach, and you have a new system, and she is putting in new plays, new sets and new defenses,” said Phillips. “It is going to be an adjustment at first, but I think we are going to settle in, and we are going to get where we need to be by the time conference comes, and we get into the flow of things.”

The Lady Wildcats are going into their second season in the NAIA after finishing with an 18-9 overall record and 11-5 in the RRAC, which is the highest number of overall and conference wins since 2015.

Last season, LCU made it to the semifinals of the conference tournament for the first time in school history, and this season they are ready to make it all the way.

The Lady Wildcats have 10 returners including former RRAC Players of the Week senior guard Miya McKinney, sophomore guard Paola Abad Prieto, and All-Conference Honorable Mention senior forward Claire Borot.

Many of the players say Coach Phillips has come in and changed the dynamic of the team with elevating their quickness and shooting ability.

“They had a great run, and I want to continue building upon that,” said Phillips. “The pressure is on, but I am excited. I have seen a lot of good things. I have some good leaders that are here. I have some girls that are attentive, and they are alert and ready to work. They are ready to play hard, and I am excited to see where this road takes us. I know it is not going to be easy because of what they have done previously, so I am coming in trying to match that same energy.”

“We are trying to add a little bit of what we didn’t have last year like more on defense,” said Borot. “We need to be a better defensive team. We are trying to build on that weakness we have had in the past and just getting better from our weaknesses.”

The Lady Wildcats were picked to finish fourth in the RRAC preseason poll, and their season begins at home on November 8th against Centenary College.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD said the shooting is considered justified at this time, and no charges are being filed...
Attempted home invader shot dead in Alexandria
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University
Brandon Artrail Perry, Sr.
Alexandria man accused of 1st-degree rape, juvenile molestation
APD seeking 2 suspects in connection with armed robbery on Lee Street
Courtney Coco / David Burns
COURTNEY COCO: Witness who claims he saw man and vehicle leave abandoned building testifies

Latest News

The Marksville Tigers get their first win on the season against Buckeye beating them 26-21
Jimmie Hillman gets 1st win as head coach as Marksville takes down Buckeye
Vote for your Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Vote for the Week 9 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
5th Quarter: Buckeye vs Marksville
Jimmie Hillman gets 1st win as head coach as Marksville takes down Buckeye
Rosepine vs Avoyelles
Game of the Week: Rosepine vs Avoyelles