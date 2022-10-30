Weather clears for Ol’ Mel’s Halloween Fest

Ol' Mel's Halloween Fest
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The rain on Saturday morning cleared out in time for Ol’ Mel’s Halloween Fest at Ol’ Mel’s Farm in Deville.

The farm has quickly become popular among Cenla locals since its inception in 2020. During the Halloween Fest, the farm was completely decked out in Halloween decorations with hundreds of kids and parents donning their Halloween costumes as they walked around the farm.

People enjoyed live music, face painting, food and other vendors, hay rides, and the chance to feed and pet various animals.

”I’m very pleased with the number of people coming out today and so we’re excited, the weather is good it turned out perfect,” said Melanie Moore, Owner of Ol’ Mel’s farm. “We are getting filled up with a lot of people it’s a lot of fun. Everybody I have talked to says they are having a good time. It’s a nice venue there’s a lot of fun things for them to do they enjoy all the food, the music all the shopping, and all the animals of course.”

Ol’ Mel’s Farm will host a Christmas event in December.

