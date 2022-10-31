Bird flu case confirmed in southwest Louisiana, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A case of bird flu, also known as H5N1 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, has been confirmed in southwest Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

While officials said the virus poses a low risk to public health, the CDC urges you to be aware of the dangers.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported the bird flu case was discovered in hunter-harvest blue-winged teal. The virus has also been detected in wild birds and domestic poultry in 49 states.

Officials said they routinely investigate reports of sick or dead birds. Many of the birds do not show clinical signs, officials added.

According to experts, people who work with poultry and wild birds should get a flu vaccine. Receiving the shot lowers the opportunity for genetic changes in avian influenza, which may make the virus more likely to infect humans.

The below safety guidelines were also released for hunters and others who handle wildlife:

Do not handle or eat sick game.

Field dress and prepare game outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.

Wear rubber or disposable nitrile gloves while handling and cleaning game.

When done handling game, wash hands thoroughly with soap or disinfectant and clean knives, equipment, and surfaces that were exposed to game with hot soapy water and a 10% bleach solution.

Do not eat, drink or consume tobacco products while handling animals.

All game should be cooked thoroughly to an internal temperature of at least 165° F.

Avoid contact with surfaces that appear to be contaminated with feces from wild or domestic birds.

Hunters should not feed organs, viscera, or carcasses to retrievers or leave carcasses to be consumed by other wildlife.

