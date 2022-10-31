COURTNEY COCO CASE - Day 3: State rests its case in David Burns trial

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Day three of the trial of David Burns, 46, of Boyce began Monday, Oct. 31. Burns is charged with second-degree murder for the October 2004 death of 19-year-old Courtney Coco of Alexandria.

RECAP OF DAY 2 OF THE TRIAL HERE

12:20 p.m. UPDATE

The State called its remaining witnesses on Monday. The first witness was Ina Laborde, Courtney’s grandmother. The last witness was Stephanie Belgard, Courtney’s mother.

Laborde was only on the stand briefly and told the jury that three weeks before Courtney died, she was in her rental house. She said she noticed a fish and shell patterned shower curtain.

Laborde said after Courtney died, the family was allowed into the rental house about three weeks later. She said she noticed the shower curtain was gone, and while it was unusual, it didn’t hit her right away.

“It really wasn’t important to me at that point,” she said.

Belgard wasn’t on the stand for very long either.

“How long have you waited for this?” asked prosecutor, Hugo Holland.

“Over 18 years,” said Belgard.

Belgard said the last time she saw Courtney was the Friday before her body was found. Belgard was heading out on a weekend camping trip and Courtney stopped by the house because she would be taking care of the dogs that weekend.

Belgard was asked about the men that Courtney dated. She told the jury she dated both white and black men, and referenced a prom photo with a white boyfriend that Courtney had.

She was asked during cross-examination by defense attorney Chris LaCour if she had a problem with Courtney dating black men.

“I don’t care if they were purple. You’re letting people use you,” Belgard said of what she told Courtney ahead of her death.

Belgard also talked about an inheritance that Courtney had from a work accident that her father had before she was born. After he died, that money became hers when she turned 18: $1,500/month and a lump sum every five years.

Background Information on the Case

Coco’s body was found in an abandoned building in Winnie, Texas on Oct. 4, 2004. Detectives said she was strangled and believe that her body was wrapped in her comforter and dumped in Texas. It is believed that Coco may have died the day before. Prosecutors have said that Burns was in a relationship with Coco’s sister and allege that he was also seeing Coco.

The case largely remained cold for nearly 17 years, at which time Burns was indicted by a Rapides Parish grand jury on April 13, 2021.

Jury selection began on Tuesday and both the State and defense questioned potential jurors largely on their pre-trial knowledge of the case. That was due, in part, to extensive news coverage over the years and a 2019 true crime podcast entitled “Real Life Real Crime: Who Murdered Courtney Coco?”

While a number of jurors in a panel that was interviewed on Wednesday were familiar with the case, the State and defense were still able to select 12 jurors and two alternates from the pool of jurors interviewed over the course of two days.

Special Assistant District Attorney Hugo Holland and Assistant District Attorney Johnny Giordano are prosecuting for the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office. Burns is represented by public defender Christopher LaCour, who is being assisted by Willie Stephens and Randall Hayes.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.