Harsh chemicals source of suspicious odor at Denham Springs post office; 3 people taken to hospital

Denham Springs Post Office
Denham Springs Post Office(Denham Springs Post Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Three people were taken to a hospital following reports of a suspicious smell at the post office in Denham Springs on Monday, Oct. 31, according to authorities.

Sgt. Scott Sterling with the Denham Springs Police Department stated officers found leaking cases of harsh chemicals, but nothing toxic.

Officials ask that residents stay clear of the area to allow first responders to investigate.
Officials ask that residents stay clear of the area to allow first responders to investigate.(Denham Springs Police Department)

Police announced the post office will remain closed until further notice due to the chemical odor.

DSPD said around 6:15 a.m., officers along with the Denham Springs Fire Department, were called to investigate a suspicious smell inside of the post office located on Del Orleans Ave.

Louisiana State Police Hazmat was contacted for assistance.

Officials ask that residents stay clear of the area to allow first responders to investigate.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said the body appeared to have been in there for some time.
Body found under bridge in Alexandria
Alexandria man dies in Sunday morning fire in Martin Park area
APD said the shooting is considered justified at this time, and no charges are being filed...
Attempted home invader shot dead in Alexandria
Alexandria Police Department
Alexandria man hit with stray bullet, shot in foot
Vote for your Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Vote for the Week 9 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week

Latest News

Pumpkins
Fall Fun Events in Cenla
RPSO warns of Facebook hoax about local crime
Pinecrest sign
Pinecrest audit: Discrepancy in former PSSC police captain’s COVID-19 overtime
Check out today's Lunch Kid from Martin Park Elementary School!
LUNCH KIDS-10/31/2022
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Martin Park Elementary School!
PLEDGE KIDS-10/31/2022