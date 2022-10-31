Hunter dies in Vernon Parish area of Kisatchie National Forest

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, a hunter died on Saturday, October 29, in the Fullerton area of Vernon Parish in the Kisatchie National Forest.

Ronald Lopez, 63, of Scott, Louisiana, was found dead at the base of his hunting stand. VPSO said it appeared that a chain malfunctioned on the tree stand, causing Lopez to be fatally injured during a fall. VPSO Bloodhound Bo found Lopez during a search of the area.

VPSO Deputies, Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, United States Forestry Service Personnel and volunteers assisted in the search.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.