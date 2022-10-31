La. treasurer extends loggers relief grant application deadline

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder announced that the Louisiana Loggers Relief Grant Program application deadline has been extended to Friday, November 4.

Designed to alleviate the economic strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on the state’s logging industry, this second round of the program features one-time grants of up to $25,000. Some eligibility requirements have changed, so previously-denied applicants may now qualify.

Full eligibility requirements can be found at LATreasury.com. Qualifying businesses must have experienced a loss of gross revenue from January 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020, compared to the 2019 gross revenue of the business.

Logging companies that previously received a grant of the $25,000 maximum amount during the original Louisiana Loggers Relief program are not eligible.

Applications must be made via the online portal at LATreasury.com. For application assistance, call (225) 219-2363.

Copyright 2022 Louisiana Department of Treasury. All rights reserved.